ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells $617,353.40 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 39,073 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $617,353.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,592 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACV Auctions last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile



ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

