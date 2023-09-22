Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Sells $477,150.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $167.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average is $147.94.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,139,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,631,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 37.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 165.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

