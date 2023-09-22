Saleel Awsare Sells 5,000 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 124,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

