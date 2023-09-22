Saleel Awsare Sells 5,000 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04.
Synaptics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 124,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
