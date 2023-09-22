Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Buys $858,960.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.7 %

Broadcom stock opened at $808.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $872.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $767.28.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.