EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.45.

EOG opened at $122.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

