Mizuho Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $62.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.22.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy
Devon Energy Price Performance
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Devon Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy
In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Devon Energy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.