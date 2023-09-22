Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

CRK opened at $10.47 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.