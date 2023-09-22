Citigroup Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $83.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BRO opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.