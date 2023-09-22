Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $9.00 at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

