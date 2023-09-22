Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HGV. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $2,836,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 57,709 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.