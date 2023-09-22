Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE EBR opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

