Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Get Lennar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.