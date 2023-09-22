Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DQ. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). The business had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,572,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,127,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,430,000 after purchasing an additional 393,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

