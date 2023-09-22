BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

BB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BB opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 267,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,091,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

