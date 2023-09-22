InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
