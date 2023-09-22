InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, with a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,370,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,934,661 shares in the company, valued at $10,979,122,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,370,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $48,921,159. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.