CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $56.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

