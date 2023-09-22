Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $91.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,756,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

