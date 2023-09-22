HSBC Lowers NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

