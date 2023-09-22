Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.