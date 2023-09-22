Mizuho Cuts American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $21.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAT

American Assets Trust Trading Down 5.2 %

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of AAT stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,343,000 after buying an additional 609,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 715,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 407.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 1,110,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.