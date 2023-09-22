Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.61.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DT opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $135,423.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,032.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,385. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $82,232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

