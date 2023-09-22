Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $404.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Trading Down 3.4 %

Moody’s stock opened at $324.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,092,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.