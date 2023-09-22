Mizuho Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $72.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,100,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

