Coursera’s (COUR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.76. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,676.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $50,796.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,358 shares of company stock worth $11,613,570. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Coursera by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

