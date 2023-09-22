Stifel Nicolaus Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $65.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after buying an additional 523,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after buying an additional 288,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

