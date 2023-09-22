Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

OPAD has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $281.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.91. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.52. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 174.50% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $230.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $180,000.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

