BTIG Research Trims Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Target Price to $15.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

GNL opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

