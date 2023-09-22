Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.93.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Nerdy stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.09. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 15,160 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $75,042.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,713,566 shares in the company, valued at $53,032,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and have sold 107,163 shares worth $426,981. 38.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 648,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

