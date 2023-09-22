Mizuho Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $215.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $209.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.61.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $165.21 on Monday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $308.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.