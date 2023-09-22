California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

California Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

California Resources stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in California Resources by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

