Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.80. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

