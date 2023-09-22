The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.27.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

