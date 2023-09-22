Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRSH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

FRSH opened at $19.50 on Monday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $16,481,119.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,881,590 shares of company stock valued at $38,697,384 in the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Freshworks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

