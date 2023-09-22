Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.