HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of IPA stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.45. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 95.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
