HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IPA stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.45. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 95.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

