ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $1.80

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $2.10 to $1.80 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRQR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.02.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

