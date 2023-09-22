Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.06. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 272.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth $72,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

