Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,797,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,345. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

