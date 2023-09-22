Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.93.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

