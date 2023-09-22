Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

