Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
See Also
