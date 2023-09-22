Bank of America Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $216.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $207.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.96 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

