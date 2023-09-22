Citigroup Lowers Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target to $12.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OPT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Opthea from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Opthea stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Opthea has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $6.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. Opthea comprises 1.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 4.99% of Opthea worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

