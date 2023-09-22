PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $26.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.57.

PTCT stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 526.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

