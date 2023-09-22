Citigroup Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $285.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $227.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.96 and its 200-day moving average is $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.