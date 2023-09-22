Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.18) EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.80. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 423.75% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profound Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Profound Medical by 135.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

