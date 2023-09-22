Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.