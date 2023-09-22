Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
PRCT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PRCT
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $32.09 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.57.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.