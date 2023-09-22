Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 4,038.57

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.57 ($50.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($52.64) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($54.50) to GBX 4,600 ($56.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,574 ($44.27) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,478.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,288.24. The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,599.28, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,709 ($45.94).

In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($43.00) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($38,695.65). Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

