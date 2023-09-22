Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on E shares. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

ENI Price Performance

NYSE:E opened at $31.72 on Friday. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

