Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target at $301.22

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.38. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $204.53 and a 52-week high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

